Huge demand expected for city's next affordable housing development in Rahoon

Huge demand expected for city's next affordable housing development in Rahoon
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Huge demand is expected for Galway city’s next affordable housing development in Rahoon.

It’s after a big public turnout at a recent information meeting in Knocknacarra, which hosted a presentation of the upcoming An Tobar development.

The 14 new homes are scheduled for completion in in early 2026, and applications to purchase a unit open in just a few weeks time.

Demand is expected to be high for this latest affordable development, after one at Letteragh containing just eight units, received 70 applications within an hour in February.

Applications for the Rahoon development open from 12 noon on Monday September 8th, and close on Monday September 29th.

Applications will be prioritised based on the date and time of submission, in accordance with Galway City Council’s Scheme of Priorities.

Those interested can register and apply via the online portal at Affordable-Housing.ie

