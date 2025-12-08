Hubs provide cardiac care to over a thousand patients in East Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Integrated Care Hubs have provided cardiac care to more than a thousand patients in East Galway and Roscommon.

Led by Consultant Cardiologist Dr Nuria Farre, the service operates across Tuam, Loughrea, Mountbellow, Ballinasloe, Castlerea and Monksland.

Since its launch in April 2023, it has been providing faster care to patients in the region with cardiac conditions such as heart failure and hypertension.

Galway East TD and Minister Sean Canney, says the hubs are making a real difference for patients and healthcare staff