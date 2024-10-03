  • Services

HSE West Winter Vaccination Programme gets underway this week

Published:

The HSE West’s Winter Vaccination Programme is getting underway this week across Galway.

Older people, at-risk groups and health care workers are urged to get vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19.


Both are recommended for people aged 60 and over, those who are pregnant, or those with long term health conditions.

Vaccines are free for eligible people from participating GP practices and pharmacies.

Last winter, over 7 thousand people were hospitalised with COVID-19, and another 4 thousand with flu.

