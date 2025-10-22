  • Services

HSE West to appear before Dáil Health Committee over Portiuncula maternity services

Published:

HSE West to appear before Dáil Health Committee over Portiuncula maternity services
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has been invited to appear before the Dáil Health Committee to answer questions on maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital.

High risk pregnancies have been moved away from the hospital, amid reviews into the deaths of several babies there.

Galway Roscommon TD Martin Daly, who’s a member of the Health committee, says he has secured the invitation for national and regional HSE representatives for December 17th

Fianna Fáil Deputy Daly says it’s vital more clarity is provided in relation to the Ballinasloe hospital

 

