Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE’s use of weedkiller at lands around Merlin Park are “abhorrent and distressing” to the general public.

That’s the view of Green Party city councillor Martina O’ Connor, who’s raised the issue at a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

An outdated practice is how she describes the use of weedkiller, allegedly being spread “all over” the hospital grounds.

She claims the poisonous substance is being sprayed around flower beds, trees, and even potholes that wildlife and dogs drink from.

She argues it’s completely at odds with national biodiversity guidelines and points out that Galway City Council is effectively managing Merlin lands under its control.

In response, the HSE confirmed it has employed qualified specialists to complete assessments of the HSE-owned lands.

It says these experts will produce detailed reports with guidance and recommendations on the right approach to landscaping and maintenance in future.

The post HSE use of weedkiller at Merlin Park lands described as “abhorrent and distressing” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.