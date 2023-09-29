HSE use of weedkiller at Merlin Park lands described as “abhorrent and distressing”
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE’s use of weedkiller at lands around Merlin Park are “abhorrent and distressing” to the general public.
That’s the view of Green Party city councillor Martina O’ Connor, who’s raised the issue at a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
An outdated practice is how she describes the use of weedkiller, allegedly being spread “all over” the hospital grounds.
She claims the poisonous substance is being sprayed around flower beds, trees, and even potholes that wildlife and dogs drink from.
She argues it’s completely at odds with national biodiversity guidelines and points out that Galway City Council is effectively managing Merlin lands under its control.
In response, the HSE confirmed it has employed qualified specialists to complete assessments of the HSE-owned lands.
It says these experts will produce detailed reports with guidance and recommendations on the right approach to landscaping and maintenance in future.
The post HSE use of weedkiller at Merlin Park lands described as “abhorrent and distressing” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
8 percent of Galway population are smokers
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Around 8 percent of the population of Galway are smokers, accordin...
Latest figures show 279 adults now in emergency accommodation across Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 279 adults are now registered as homeless across Galway, according...
Ciaran Cannon questions Taoiseach on wastewater infrastructure in Craughwell and Clarinbridge
Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has questioned the Taoiseach on funding for badly-needed wastewater ...
Five new members appointed to Údarás na Gaeltachta board
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five new members have been appointed to the board of Údarás na Gae...
40 percent of Galway dentists have left medical card scheme over past 5 years
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 40% of Galway dentists have left the medical card scheme over the ...
100-plus new jobs for Galway across 3 city tech firms
Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 100 new jobs will be announced for Galway on Monday acro...
Wardens target Galway’s illegal parking blackspots
Upper Salthill is an illegal parking blackspot where more fines have been issued than on any othe...
Students sleep out in accommodation crisis protest
Students from the University of Galway slept in tents in Eyre this week in a protest calling for ...
€50m primary care centre in Westside gets approval
Galway City Council has given the green light for the construction of a €50 million primary care ...