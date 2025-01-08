HSE urges patients to consider alternatives to hospitals for treatment

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 3 minutes read
The HSE has urged patients to consider alternative treatment options to the Emergency Department, as Galway’s main public hospitals remain under pressure due to significant levels of influenza and respiratory illness circulating in the community.
Hundreds of people were hospitalised across the country in the past fortnight due to flu, Covid-19 and RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus), which has heaped pressure on public hospitals in Galway, including University Hospital Galway and Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.
“When this is added to the usual demand placed on the health service, it brings significant pressure on the public and healthcare staff,” said HSE Health Manager for Galway and Roscommon, Ann Cosgrove.
“We are asking our local communities across Galway and Roscommon to please consider all healthcare options if you or your family become unwell,” she said.
“Depending on your illness, there are several treatment options open to you including out-of-hours GP and pharmacies. Being prepared and knowing where to go will mean that you will get treated more quickly and will ease pressures on the healthcare system,” she added.
Anyone who needs emergency care is encouraged to attend the Emergency Department where they will be prioritised.
“Patients who attend the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment may experience long waiting times as we treat our sickest patients first,” she added.
Portiuncula University Hospital reported it was treating a high number of patients with flu which was leading to long wait times and increased pressure on hospital services.
“Our staff are working very hard to care for the many seriously ill patients in the hospital and we need to do everything we can to protect our patients from additional risks of the flu virus,” said PUH Hospital Manager James Keane.
“All visitors are urged to wash their hands properly and use hand gel regularly while in the hospital. For your protection, masks are available in the main hospital foyer and in the wards.”
Mr Keane said the flu virus was actively circulating in our communities and was expected to peak this week.
People displaying symptoms of flu – high temperature, aches and pains, headache, sore throat or cough – are asked not to visited loved ones in hospital, to reduce the risk of spreading infection to patients who are already sick and vulnerable.
The HSE advised the public to check its website for advice on common illnesses such as colds, coughs, flu, earache and sore throats and keeping well.
Dr Áine Mc Namara, HSE West North West Director of Public Health, said Emergency Departments had experienced significant increases in people presenting with Covid-19, flu and RSV before Christmas.
“It is important that we protect vulnerable people from the risk of infection so please do not visit a family member in a hospital, nursing home or any healthcare setting if you are unwell.
“I know it’s difficult at this time of year as we all want to visit our loved ones, but if you have any symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, coughs or colds I would urge you to postpone your visit until 48 hours after the symptoms have cleared.”
The HSE said it was not too late to get vaccinated – visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700, or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist to get a vaccine.
Pictured: Advice…HSE Health Manager for Galway and Roscommon, Ann Cosgrove.
