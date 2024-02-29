HSE under fire as report into newborn head injuries at UHG will not be made public
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There are no plans to publish the review of the 9 cases of head injuries to newborn babies at UHG in 2022.
Experts have examined cases where babies were diagnosed with a subgaleal hemorrhage, which is lined to seizures, brain damage and developmental disabilities.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta University Health Care Group, told a meeting of the Health Forum West the families have been engaged with.
However, each family was only informed of the circumstances of their individual case, with the review finding all cases were in the mild or minor category.
Ballinasloe Councillor Evelyn Parsons is urging for the review to be made public for the sake of public confidence.
The post HSE under fire as report into newborn head injuries at UHG will not be made public appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Lidl in Gort set to be demolished and rebuilt
Lidl in Gort is set to be demolished – and replaced with a brand new and improved building....
Gort and Athenry chosen for new Town Centre First plan
Gort and Athenry have been chosen for Galway for the Government’s new Town Centre First pla...
Missing teen from Tuam found safe and well
A teenager who has been missing from Tuam since February 10th has been found safe and well. 16 ye...
University of Galway launch Seachtain na Gaeilge programme
University of Galway Students Union are launching their Seachtain na Gaeilge programme of events ...
Funding for three walking trail schemes for Inis Meáin
Inis Meáin is to get funding for three walking trails, as part of the largest ever expansion of I...
Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty joins new Independent Ireland party
Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty is joining the newly formed Independent Ireland party. It ...
Dunmore CS’s dream run is halted by Donegal foes
Abbey VS 2-17 Dunmore CS 1-13 By Ivan Smyth at Kent Park A nine-point haul from All-Irel...
St Raphael’s end long wait for All-Ireland camogie title
St. Raphael’s, Loughrea 3-6 St. Mary’s, New Ross 1-9 By Eanna O’Reilly in Abbeyleix ST R...
Garadice find Sanctuary via talent and connection
Arts Week with Judy Murphy You wouldn’t want to be too sensitive as a member of the four-stron...