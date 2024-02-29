  • Services

HSE under fire as report into newborn head injuries at UHG will not be made public

Published:

There are no plans to publish the review of the 9 cases of head injuries to newborn babies at UHG in 2022.

Experts have examined cases where babies were diagnosed with a subgaleal hemorrhage, which is lined to seizures, brain damage and developmental disabilities.


Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta University Health Care Group, told a meeting of the Health Forum West the families have been engaged with.

However, each family was only informed of the circumstances of their individual case, with the review finding all cases were in the mild or minor category.

Ballinasloe Councillor Evelyn Parsons is urging for the review to be made public for the sake of public confidence.

The post HSE under fire as report into newborn head injuries at UHG will not be made public appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

