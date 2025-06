This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A recently abolished position of a psychologist at Athenry Care Centre has been reinstated.

Local TD Louis O’ Hara says the position became vacant in 2023, and was subsequently removed by the HSE.

There later appeared to be a u-turn, with the HSE submitting a business case to have the position restored.

Sinn Fein Deputy O’ Hara says it’s good that the position will now be filled – but it should never have been taken away in the first place.