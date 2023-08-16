HSE told to address “rat runs” through Merlin Park before new surgical hub opened
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has been instructed to address the issue of traffic “rat runs” at Merlin Park before it can open a new surgical hub on the campus.
Planning permission has been granted in recent days – but locals aren’t happy with the volume of traffic passing through Merlin Lane.
The long-awaited new hub aims to relieve congestion at UHG and tackle waiting lists by performing surgeries of low to medium complexity.
All going well, a construction tender will be issued in the coming weeks and it’s expected the hub will become operational sometime next year.
But one particular condition has been handed down by city planners after residents of Merlin Lane lodged submissions on the project.
They had no issue with the hub itself – but instead pleaded for action on their access road being used as a high-volume, high-speed traffic “rat run”.
They claimed the issue has been going on for years and is only getting worse, despite previous assurances from the HSE that action would be taken.
Now, city planners have told the HSE it must submit information on proposed restrictions to tackle “rat running” and what hours they’d be in place as part of the new hub.
Locals have previously called for an access barrier to be installed at the back gate.
Whatever the final measure, the HSE has been informed it’ll have to be in place before the new surgical hub is officially opened.
More like this:
Athenry principal says local schools seeing upwards trend in teachers moving West
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A principal in Athenry says local schools are seeing an upwards t...
Canadian students to visit Galway for reunion with miniboat which washed up off West Coast after 100 days
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of Canadian students will visit Galway to be reunited wit...
Step forward for watermains rehabilition works along Knockma Road in Tuam
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a major step forward for watermains rehabilition w...
Permission sought to extend lifespan of solar farm in Glenamaddy
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission is being sought to extend the operational lifespan of ...
Night time water restrictions imposed for Tully in Connemara
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Night time water restrictions have been imposed for customers in ...
Galway public share views regarding visible tattoos on Gardaí
Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Galway have been sharing their views in relation to vis...
Agriculture Minister presents Kinvara farmer with sustainability award
Galway Bay fm newsroom- Kinvara suckler farmer Vincent Keane is celebrating a sustainability awa...
Mervue and Kinvara businesses showcased at Shannon Airport Duty Free area
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway businesses are currently being showcased at Shannon Ai...
2,000 students being conferred by University of Galway this week
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 2,000 students are being conferred by University of Galway this w...