HSE told to address “rat runs” through Merlin Park before new surgical hub opened

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has been instructed to address the issue of traffic “rat runs” at Merlin Park before it can open a new surgical hub on the campus.

Planning permission has been granted in recent days – but locals aren’t happy with the volume of traffic passing through Merlin Lane.

The long-awaited new hub aims to relieve congestion at UHG and tackle waiting lists by performing surgeries of low to medium complexity.

All going well, a construction tender will be issued in the coming weeks and it’s expected the hub will become operational sometime next year.

But one particular condition has been handed down by city planners after residents of Merlin Lane lodged submissions on the project.

They had no issue with the hub itself – but instead pleaded for action on their access road being used as a high-volume, high-speed traffic “rat run”.

They claimed the issue has been going on for years and is only getting worse, despite previous assurances from the HSE that action would be taken.

Now, city planners have told the HSE it must submit information on proposed restrictions to tackle “rat running” and what hours they’d be in place as part of the new hub.

Locals have previously called for an access barrier to be installed at the back gate.

Whatever the final measure, the HSE has been informed it’ll have to be in place before the new surgical hub is officially opened.