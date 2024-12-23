HSE to seek approval to sell off parts of St. Brigids Hospital in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE expects it will seek approval early next year to sell off parts of St. Brigids Hospital in Ballinasloe.

It plans to retain some existing facilities, as well as lands for potential future use – but there are surplus buildings and lands.

A draft evaluation on the full portfolio has been completed, and will be published in the near future.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Alan Harney believes it’s vital that there’s a comprehensive masterplan for the future.

He also feels it’s unacceptable that some of the buildings are being allowed to fall into serious disrepair.