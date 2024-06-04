HSE to progress plans to redevelop Toghermore campus as disability and community services hub

The HSE is to progress plans to redevelop the Toghermore campus in Tuam as a disability and community services hub.

Galway East TD and Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte has confirmed the body will undertake a feasibility study and bring the project to design.





The HSE-owned site has housed mental health services for the area before they were rehoused in the Grove campus last year.

Deputy Rabbitte told Sarah Slevin she expects this project to progress quickly:

