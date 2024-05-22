The HSE is set to demolish buildings at the front entrance of Merlin Park to create more car parking spaces.

But a meeting of the Health Forum West heard this week that the focus should be on safety improvements at the dangerous junction.





The buildings in question are the old mortuary – and the meeting heard there’s been plans to demolish them for more than 20 years.

The HSE’s plan is to use the space to provide more parking, as it’s a key location for the UHG park and ride service.

But Councillor Declan McDonnell said the focus should really be on badly needed safety improvement works at the entrance.

He also made reference to the desperate need for a second entrance and exit point to the campus opposite Galway Crystal.

The HSE said it was “agreeable” on a new entrance – but that would likely be advanced alongside plans for a new elective hospital, as well as the ongoing BusConnects public transport project.

Councillor McDonnell was advised that there are significant issues, like habitat concerns, and planning will be very complex.

The HSE said it would take his concerns on-board – and further acknowledged that anti-social behavior has been a problem at the old mortuary buildings.

HSE to demolish buildings at entrance to Merlin Park to create car parking spaces appeared first on Galway Bay FM.