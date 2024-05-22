HSE to demolish buildings at entrance to Merlin Park to create car parking spaces
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
The HSE is set to demolish buildings at the front entrance of Merlin Park to create more car parking spaces.
But a meeting of the Health Forum West heard this week that the focus should be on safety improvements at the dangerous junction.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The buildings in question are the old mortuary – and the meeting heard there’s been plans to demolish them for more than 20 years.
The HSE’s plan is to use the space to provide more parking, as it’s a key location for the UHG park and ride service.
But Councillor Declan McDonnell said the focus should really be on badly needed safety improvement works at the entrance.
He also made reference to the desperate need for a second entrance and exit point to the campus opposite Galway Crystal.
The HSE said it was “agreeable” on a new entrance – but that would likely be advanced alongside plans for a new elective hospital, as well as the ongoing BusConnects public transport project.
Councillor McDonnell was advised that there are significant issues, like habitat concerns, and planning will be very complex.
The HSE said it would take his concerns on-board – and further acknowledged that anti-social behavior has been a problem at the old mortuary buildings.
The post HSE to demolish buildings at entrance to Merlin Park to create car parking spaces appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Athenry headquarted Coffey Group celebrates award of 5th best place to work in Ireland
The Coffey Group, headquartered in Athenry, is celebrating being awarded the 5th best place to wo...
An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for guesthouse at derelict site in Loughrea
An Bord Pleanala has upheld the refusal of planning permission for a guesthouse in Loughrea. The ...
Minister to officially reopen Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre tomorrow
Minister Heather Humphreys will officially reopen Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre tomorrow. €300,00...
Record number of people attend Emergency Department at UHG as further delays expected on new building
A record number of people attended the Emergency Department at UHG on Monday – with over 30...
Sean Canney says we have “sleep-walked” our way into putting unsuitable wind farms all over the country
We have “sleep-walked” our way into putting unsuitable wind farms all over the countr...
Galway City launches cancer information campaign in Ukrainian
An initiative which sees vital information on cervical and breast cancer translated into Ukrainia...
HSE reps to attend Loughrea meeting on reopening of Day Care Centre
Representatives from the HSE are expected to attend a public meeting in Loughrea tomorrow in rela...
Local residents call for more zebra crossings along Salthill prom
There are calls for additional zebra crossings to be installed along the promenade in Salthill. C...
€7m funding announced for University of Galway flagship medical device programme
Seven million euro in funding has been announced for a flagship medical device programme at Unive...