HSE to consider delaying traffic barrier at back of Merlin Park until June

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has agreed to consider delaying the activation of a traffic barrier at the back of Merlin Park until June.

It aims to stop the Merlin Park campus being used as a “rat-run” by traffic at peak times, running from Merlin Lane, through the hospital grounds, onto the Dublin Road.

At a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West this week, Councillor Shane Forde was advised it will be a very strict system, and it should be in place by April.

But Councillor Forde asked that it be put-off until the end of June – until the schools are closed.

