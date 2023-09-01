  • Services

HSE to close back gates at Merlin Park during morning peak hours

Published:

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/pj6t8y/Alan5.mp3
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that it will be closing the back gate at Merlin Park during peak morning hours from next week.

It follows considerable pressure from locals to tackle so-called “rat-running” through Merlin Park Lane and the Merlin Park campus.

The HSE was also recently granted permission for a new surgical hub – and one condition was that it take steps to tackle the rat-running.

Now, it’s confirmed that from Friday September 8th, the back gates will be closed from 7.30am and 10am during weekdays on a trial basis.

Councillor Alan Cheevers has been speaking to David Nevin.

