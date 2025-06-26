  • Services

HSE spent €9m on taxis for Merlin Park dialysis patients since 2020

Published:

  • Avatar
  Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has spent over €9m on taxis for dialysis patients attending Merlin Park since 2020.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West this week.

Councillor Shane Forde was the one to raise the issue – though there was no suggestion of anything untoward on behalf of the HSE.

Rather, he wanted to know, what was behind the increase in spending from €1.2m in 2020 to €2.2m in 2024.

Was it increased patient demand, or sharp rises in taxi costs, he asked.

The answer was simple – it’s a little bit of both, and the dialysis unit at Merlin Park is now at full capacity.

HSE management added it regularly advertises new contracts for taxi services – to ensure it’s always getting a competitive rate.

