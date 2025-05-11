HSE showcases quality improvements at inaugural Dementia Conference held in Galway

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
The number of people living with dementia is expected to increase significantly – with projections indicating that over 150,000 individuals will be affected nationally in the next twenty years.
That was one of the key discussions points at the first HSE West and North West Dementia Conference, which took place in Galway in April in partnership with University of Galway, Ireland.
The conference was chaired by Paula Noone, Assistant Director of Nursing for Dementia Quality Improvement, HSE West and North West and Dr Maria Costello, Consultant Geriatrician, University Hospital Galway and Senior Lecturer in Geriatric Medicine, University of Galway.
Dementia is a major and escalating public health challenge in Ireland, with a rising number of diagnoses largely driven by the country’s aging population.
There is also a notable rise in the number of individuals diagnosed with early-onset dementia (under the age of 65).
Currently over 12,000 individuals are estimated to be living across the West and North West with dementia, according to the 2022 census.
Dr Costello said that the goal of the conference was to bring together health professionals from across the region ‘to learn, network, and inspire one another, fostering collaboration and shared knowledge to support their vital work with people living with dementia’.
“The event also underscored the crucial role of academic partnerships in advancing research and education to drive innovation and excellence in the field,” she added.
The opening address to the conference was delivered by Ann Cosgrove, Integrated Healthcare Area Manager Galway and Roscommon.
“This is the first Dementia Conference for the West and North West and it marks the beginning of renewed collaboration and emphasis on dementia care and explores how we best deliver it across the acute and community settings,” she said.
The event brought together over 170 healthcare professionals from diverse sectors, all working to enhance care for individuals affected by dementia.
Patient representative groups and key support organisations were also present. There were a number of presentations on the day from across the region focusing on clinical services, research, quality improvement initiatives and emerging treatments for dementia.
The experiences of individuals and families affected by dementia were also highlighted, with the voice of carers featuring throughout the discussions.
Awards were presented at the conference to three teams in recognition of their work in dementia, which had been submitted for adjudication.
First prize went to the Psychiatry of Later Life Team, Roscommon Mental Health Service; second prize to the Integrated Care for Older Persons Service, Galway East City and County, and third prize to Psychiatry of Old Age Service, Sligo Leitrim Mental Health Service.
Pictured: Karen Mannion (left) Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Integrated Care Programme for Older Persons – Galway East City and County, with Professor Michelle Canavan, Consultant Geriatrician in Galway University Hospitals and Professor of Older Adult Health at the University of Galway, at the HSE West and North West Dementia Conference.
