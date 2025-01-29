  • Services

HSE sends letters to 800 expectant mothers due to give birth at Portiuncula as review underway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Letters are being sent to around 800 expectant mothers due to give birth at Portiuncula Hospital.

The letters inform the women about the external review being taken into the birth of nine babies at the hospital over concerns about their delivery.

The review is focused on HIE, which is a reduction in oxygen or blood around the time of a baby’s birth.

Of the seven babies with HIE at Portiuncula since 2024, six were referred for neonatal cooling – a higher than expected rate for the hospital

The HSE says it wants to be open and transparent about the review.

