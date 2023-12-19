  • Services

HSE rolls out free mobile X-ray service in Galway for older people

The HSE has rolled out a free mobile X-ray service in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon to reduce the number of older people having to attend Emergency Departments

The service will be carried out in both public and private nursing homes, community facilties and in their homes on a phased basis.


Patients need a GP referral, but do not need a medical card to avail of the service.

Des Mulligan, Head of Older Person’s Services at HSE Community Healthcare West says this will be more convenient for older people:

