HSE rolls out free mobile X-ray service in Galway for older people
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The HSE has rolled out a free mobile X-ray service in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon to reduce the number of older people having to attend Emergency Departments
The service will be carried out in both public and private nursing homes, community facilties and in their homes on a phased basis.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Patients need a GP referral, but do not need a medical card to avail of the service.
Des Mulligan, Head of Older Person’s Services at HSE Community Healthcare West says this will be more convenient for older people:
The post HSE rolls out free mobile X-ray service in Galway for older people appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in investigation into Rosscahill fire
Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in the investi...
Fianna Fáil leader makes it clear he doesn’t agree with comments on refugee intake made by his Cllrs Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh
The Tánaiste says he doesn’t agree with comments made by a Connemara councillor from his pa...
Thousands of euro worth of jewellery stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge
Thousands of euro worth of jewellery has been stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge. The incident to...
Gardai investigate serious assault in Eyre Square
No arrests have yet been made in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Eyre Square in th...
Tuam artist designs President Higgins’ Christmas Card
An artist and graphic designer from Tuam has designed this year’s Christmas Card for Presid...
Galway has highest proportion of Irish speakers at 50 percent
The CSO has confirmed that Galway is the county with the highest proportion of Irish speakers. Ov...
Famous Galway city nightclub Electric to reopen in the new year
Famous Galway city nightclub, Electric is set to reopen early in the new year. Create Real Estate...
11,000 patients left on trolleys at Galway public hospitals this year
Over 11,000 patients have gone without a bed at University Hospital Galway and Portiuncula Hospit...
University of Galway professor subjected to online abuse after condemning Rosscahill fire
University of Galway professor who lives in Rosscahill says he’s been subjected to online a...