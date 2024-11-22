  • Services

HSE recognised for its use of AI and technology at University Hospital Galway

HSE recognised for its use of AI and technology at University Hospital Galway
Galway has secured four awards at the PMI National Project Awards 2024

The competition recognises both individuals and teams for excellence in project management in Ireland.

Aerogen claimed Project Management Office of the Year, while the HSE was recognised for its use of AI and technology at University Hospital Galway.

Two members of the Expleo Group claimed top honours, with Ian Fitzsimons being awarded Project Professional of the Year.

While Rebecca Keenan was recognised in the Under-35 Changemakers category.

