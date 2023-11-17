HSE lodges plans for new primary care centre in Knocknacarra
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The HSE has lodged plans for a new primary care centre in Knocknacarra.
The permission would necessitate the change of use of Block A, Galway West Business Park – formerly the home of Aviva Insurance.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Primary Care Centres are a “one stop shop” for a wide range of health needs, and aim to free up capacity in the hospital system.
The Knocknacarra facility would also house an Enhanced Community Care Hub with facilities for chronic disease and older people care.
City planners are due to make a decision on the Knocknacarra project in January.
The post HSE lodges plans for new primary care centre in Knocknacarra appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Councillors aim to deliver hope following rejected plans for Oughterard sports facilities
Councillors are aiming to deliver a degree of hope following the rejection of plans for major spo...
Connemara councillors pass district budget for 2024
Connemara councillors have approved their provisional district budget for next year. The budget, ...
City event to highlight access issues to cultural spaces for teenagers with physical health conditions
Helium Arts is hosting a “Youth Showcase” in Galway, featuring artworks by teenagers ...
Junior Minister for Special Education to visit Ballinasloe schools this morning
Junior Minister for Special Education, Josepha Madigan is visiting schools in Ballinasloe this mo...
University of Galway Students’ Union to host Europe’s largest LGBT+ conference
The University of Galway’s Students’ Union will host Europe’s largest LGBT+ con...
Vigil for Palestine being held in Galway city later today
A candlelit vigil is being held in Galway city this evening (fri nov 17) to express solidarity wi...
Sinn Féin select Gort/Kinvara candidate for next year’s local elections
Lucina Kelly has been chosen as the Sinn Féin Gort/Kinvara candidate for next year’s local ...
Fine Gael selects candidates for local elections for Loughrea area
Fine Gael has selected its local election candidates for the Loughrea area for next year. Current...
‘No minutes’ of secret meeting on planning in Galway City
Neither minutes nor notes were taken at an ‘informal’ meeting between the senior Council staff an...