HSE lashed over continued delays to Connemara ambulance base

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE is being lashed over continued delays to a long-awaited ambulance base in Connemara.

It originally advised the base at Recess would become operational in early 2022 – but three years later, and shovels have yet to go into the ground.

The campaign dates back more than a decade – and it’s been led by local activists who have begged and pleaded for healthcare equality in Connemara.

Central to the argument is long response times, that often extend more than an hour even in the case of emergency.

Eventually, the HSE announced in 2021 that it would be building a new ambulance base by converting a former health centre in Recess.

Campaigners thought their efforts had finally come to fruition – but, four years and endless setbacks later, a shovel has yet to break ground.

Planning permission is in place since last year, but a contractor still hasn’t been sought to start works.

Local campaigners claim they’ve witnessed a “level of incompetence hard to believe” and are now looking to escalate matters with the Health Minister and the Taoiseach.