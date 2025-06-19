  • Services

Services

HSE lashed over continued delays to Connemara ambulance base

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

HSE lashed over continued delays to Connemara ambulance base
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE is being lashed over continued delays to a long-awaited ambulance base in Connemara.

It originally advised the base at Recess would become operational in early 2022 – but three years later, and shovels have yet to go into the ground.

The campaign dates back more than a decade – and it’s been led by local activists who have begged and pleaded for healthcare equality in Connemara.

Central to the argument is long response times, that often extend more than an hour even in the case of emergency.

Eventually, the HSE announced in 2021 that it would be building a new ambulance base by converting a former health centre in Recess.

Campaigners thought their efforts had finally come to fruition – but, four years and endless setbacks later, a shovel has yet to break ground.

Planning permission is in place since last year, but a contractor still hasn’t been sought to start works.

Local campaigners claim they’ve witnessed a “level of incompetence hard to believe” and are now looking to escalate matters with the Health Minister and the Taoiseach.

More like this:
no_space
Galway above-average for recycling of electronic waste

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new report shows that Galway is above-average when ...

no_space
Three Galway projects to share €330,000 in disability awareness funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree projects in Galway are to share €300,000 in dis...

no_space
Research in Connemara reveals how red squirrels thrive despite predators

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResearch carried out at University of Galway has shed...

no_space
Galway-based Niall Leyden named Ireland’s Wealth Management Executive of the Year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway-based Niall Leyden has been named Ireland’s We...

no_space
Concern over latest string of stolen lifebuoys across city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe latest round of deliberate removals of lifebuoys ...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over apartment block in Renmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn appeal has been taken to An Bord Pleanala over the...

no_space
Athenry to host first ever Battle of the Colleges Young Shepherds Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAthenry will host the first ever Battle of the Colleg...

no_space
Local sources most trusted when it comes to news

The majority of Irish people are either extremely or very interested in news, according to the an...

no_space
Sun, sea, sand and Salthill – right on your doorstep

A corner house plot located in the heart of Salthill – a short walk from the Prom and the Blackro...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up