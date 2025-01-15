HSE issues public advisory as UHG under significant pressure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has issued a public advisory as UHG is under significant pressure.

Amid a surge in flu and RSV cases, there were 265 presentations to the Emergency Department yesterday.

Due to the pressure, some elective procedures are being postponed and urgent cases are being prioritised.

UHG has been under considerable pressure over the last month, with consistently high numbers of patients waiting on trolleys.

There are 64 patients waiting for a bed this morning at the city hospital, while 24 people are on trolleys in Portiuncula Hospital.

People are asked to only attend the Emergency Department in genuine emergencies, and otherwise consider their GP or out of hours service, or the Roscommon Injury Unit.