HSE issues advisory following outbreak of mumps in Western region

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has issued an advisory following an outbreak of mumps in the Western region.

45 patients have been diagnosed in the past seven weeks with an increase noted in the number of patients aged between 15 and 29 years.

Members of the public who have not received two doses of the MMR vaccine are advised to get vaccinated.

Mumps is an acute viral illness which causes fever, headache and painful swollen salivary glands.

It’s spread through coughs and sneezes and can also be transmitted through direct contact with saliva.

People remain unwell for an average of 7 to 10 days with treatment focused on symptom relief with rest, fluids, and over-the-counter painkillers.

Complications can include meningitis and inflammation of the testicles, which can affect fertility in later life.

Less common complications can include inflammation of the pancreas, deafness, arthritis, and inflammation of the heart.

The HSE advises that immunisation with the MMR vaccine is the best protection.