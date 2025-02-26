  • Services

HSE insists "steady progress" on final masterplan for UHG despite seemingly glacial pace
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has insisted “steady progress” is being made on the final draft of a masterplan for UHG despite a seemingly glacial pace.

The Development Control Plan covers various projects – including a long-awaited new Emergency Department.

One pillar of the masterplan members of the the public will be very familiar with is the new Emergency Department.

Then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny famously declared in the Dáil in 2015 that the unit wasn’t fit for purpose and was in urgent need of replacement.

But we’re now ten years on and there’s still not been a brick laid, though some enabling works have been carried out.

The reason is because the scope has changed over the years, and the new ED is now part of a much bigger block incorporating a women’s and children’s unit.

And it’s also part of an overall masterplan for the future development of the UHG site until 2045.

And at a HSE Health Forum meeting this week, Councillor Mike Crowe said the pace is extremely slow, and there still seems to be a lot of ifs, buts, and maybes attached.

Senior management said it’s a highly ambitious plan and given hundreds of millions of euro are involved, it has to move through the correct channels and procedures.

It was added that steady, important progress is being made, even if people aren’t seeing buildings going up – though there still is a ways to go until the masterplan is officially signed off.

 

