HSE Figures show that nearly 2,500 people left hospital ED’s in Galway city and county early in the first five months of this year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
New HSE figures have shown that just under 2,500 people left hospital emergency departments in Galway City and County before treatment was finished in the five months between January and May of this year.
The figures were provided to Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane and reported in this morning’s Sunday Independent
A total of 2.415 left Galway hospitals early with 1,805 leaving the emergency department at Galway University Hospital with 610 leaving Portiuniucla Hospital in Ballinasloe.
In Total, 43,798 people left hospital emergency departments around the country, only marginally lower than the same period last year, when 44,400 people left early.
A nationwide hospital breakdown has revealed which hospitals saw thousands of people leaving early with Dublin’s Mater Misericordiae emergency department the worst at 5,657.
A total of 2,756 children did not wait to finish their treatment at the three Children’s Heath Ireland (CHI) locations, at Crumlin, Tallaght, and Temple Street.
More like this:
The Running order for 2023 Rose of Tralee is unveiled
The Running order for the 2023 Rose of Tralee has been unveiled. The 32 international roses w...
Interest-free caravan loans for Travellers in Tuam
Galway County Council is introducing an interest-free loan for members of the Travelling Communit...
Broadcaster approached for Galway County Council run
One of the county’s best-known broadcasters is to tip his toe into the world of politics – primed...
Galway County Council slammed for letting homes to fall into disrepair
The manner in which Galway County Council allowed a dozen rural houses to fall into a state of di...
New Gaeltacht grants scheme being considered to boost Irish language use
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new grant scheme to encourage the use of the Irish language in ...
Boil Water Notice issued for 2,300 customers in Carna Kilkieran region
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has issued a Boil Water notice for around 1,000 custo...
Petition to name new bridge after Julia Morrissey reaches 1,500 signatures
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A petition to name the new pedestrian bridge over the River Corri...
Galway Bay FM Saturday Six with George McDonagh
George looks at today’s racing and picks six to follow.
Night-time water restrictions in Tully area of Connemara to be reviewed on Monday
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The night-time water restrictions which have been in place for cu...