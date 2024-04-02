HSE figures show 300 children in Galway waiting up to a year for speech and language assessment or therapy
Figures from the HSE show that over 300 children in Galway are waiting up to a year for speech and language assessment or therapy.
A response to Councillor Daithi O’ Cualain at the HSE Health Forum West shows overall, almost two thousand are waiting for initial assessment, initial therapy, or further therapy.
In total, 1,944 children across Galway seeking speech and language therapists are currently waiting for assessment, initial therapy or further therapy.
When it comes to initial assessment, 437 children in Galway have been waiting for up to 4 months; 354 for up to 8 months; and 135 for up to a year.
Six children have been waiting for up to 18 months for their initial assessment.
For children waiting for initial therapy, 123 have been waiting up to 4 months, the same number for up to 8 months, 56 for up to a year, 10 for up to 18 months, and 4 for up to two years.
Meanwhile, 302 children are waiting up to 4 months for further therapy, 204 up to 8 months, 128 for up to a year, 55 for up to 18 months, and 7 for up to two years.
