HSE currently ‘considering’ new 50 bed unit at Portiuncula for inclusion in Capital Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is currently considering the inclusion of a new 50 bed unit at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe in the 2019 Capital Plan.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Sean Canney says it’s essential the project receives a greenlight to proceed, to take pressure off UHG.

He says the Health Minister is currently finalising the Capital Plan for next year with the HSE, though no commitment has yet been given.

Minister Canney says the proposed unit is a ‘no brainer’ and must be allowed to proceed to construction.

And Minister Canney says he’s very conscious of the implications of the projected overspend on the new National Maternity Hospital.

To hear more from Minister Canney, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…