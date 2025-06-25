  • Services

HSE confirms no unnecessary children's hip operations in Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has confirmed that no unnecessary children’s hip operations were carried out in Galway.

Orthopaedic consultants from Children’s Health Ireland did carry out operations at UHG for children from the Western region over several years.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West by Councillor Evelyn Parsons.

She cited the “deeply concerning” national number of hip surgeries carried out on children with hip dysplasia that were later deemed unnecessary.

According to the clinical audit, only 20 to 40 per cent of cases at Temple Street and Cappagh Hospitals met the clinical criteria for requiring surgery.

And in light of the fact that CHI carried out some of these operations at UHG, Councillor Parsons wanted to know if these had been reviewed.

The HSE confirmed that less than two dozen operations were carried out between 2020 and 2023 – and none have been found to be inappropriate.

Since then, any child requiring hip surgery for hip dysplasia has had their procedures carried out at CHI in Crumlin.

