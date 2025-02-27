  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

HSE confirms it cannot publish full reports on delivery of 9 babies at Portiuncula Hospital

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

HSE confirms it cannot publish full reports on delivery of 9 babies at Portiuncula Hospital
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has confirmed it cannot publish “comprehensive” reports once reviews of the delivery of 9 babies at Portiuncula Hospital are completed.

Reviews are underway into the cases of two stillbirths, and seven cases of oxygen or blood deprivation in newborns.

HIE is essentially a reduction in blood or oxygen to a baby’s brain before, during or after birth.

And there were seven cases recorded at Portiuncula Hospital since 2024 – and that’s a far higher rate than would normally be seen in a hospital setting.

They’re now all under review, as are two stillbirths that occurred in 2023.

At a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West this week, Councillor Evelyn Parsons asked if reports would be published once the reviews are completed.

The HSE said it cannot publish any comprehensive reports, because the reviews are specific to mothers and their babies.

But it did say that recommendations or findings that are important in terms of learning will be published with the consent of the women concerned.

It was added that two of the reviews are set to the completed in the next month or so, but others have just started and will take some time.

More like this:
no_space
Blackrock Cottage — where business meets pleasure

The beautiful Blackrock Cottage in Salthill has developed an impressive reputation for fine dinin...

no_space
ESB, EIR and Uisce Eireann to be invited to County Hall for questioning over Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounty Councillors are inviting ESB, EIR and Uisce Ei...

no_space
HSE insists not looking to "penalise" anyone by introducing paid parking at Merlin Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE is insisting it's not looking to "penalise" a...

no_space
County Galway Cathaoirleach and Chief Executive to travel to New York for St Patrick's Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe County Galway Cathaoirleach and Chief Executive w...

no_space
Is the best place for your phone in a sealed pouch?

A Different View with Dave O’Connell We all lost our phones when we went to see Tommy Tiernan ...

no_space
A slow start proves fatal for Galway League on home turf

Galway League 2 Waterford League 3 By Mike Rafferty in Drom AN impressive Oscar Traynor ...

no_space
Barna-born solicitor made partner in leading law firm

A Barna-born legal expert who specialises in Irish corporate law has been appointed by top law fi...

no_space
Galway entrepreneurs will get practical tips to navigate AI business challenges

Startup founders, entrepreneurs and SMEs from all over Galway are being invited to attend a speci...

no_space
Leonard’s goal puts the seal on a convincing Galway win

Galway 1-14 Westmeath 0-3 DARREN KELLY AT TUAM STADIUM GALWAY’S ladies footballers provi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up