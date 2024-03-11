HSE commits to reopening of Seven Springs Day Centre in Loughrea

The HSE has committed to reopening the Seven Springs Day Centre in Loughrea.

That’s according to the Loughrea Concerned Citizens Group following a meeting with the health authority.





The purpose-built centre was closed during Covid – and then plans were revealed to close it permanently and use it for badly-needed space at St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit.

The HSE had planned to relocate the day care centre to another building – but campaigners argued the proposal came nowhere near the same quality as the original purpose-built centre.

In the meantime, day services are mainly being provided at the Loughrea Hotel, a move deeply unpopular with users and their families.

Speaking to Galway Talks, campaigner Mattie Quinn say Seven Springs will be reopened on phased basis in the coming weeks.

