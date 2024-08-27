HSE claims success in pilot “emergency department avoidance programme” at UHG
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The HSE says a pilot “emergency department avoidance programme” has proved successful at UHG in recent months.
It comes as figures show attendances increased by over 7 percent last year, including 31 thousand GP referrals.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Almost 50 doctors across a dozen practices took part in the pilot programme – including one located on Inisturk Island.
It saw GP’s refer patients to a virtual hub, which then directed them to the most appropriate pathway of care.
That could range from direct referral into acute services at UHG, to specialist hubs in the community.
Over five months, over 100 patients were referred to the virtual hub – with the majority avoiding a visit to the emergency department at UHG.
As well as reducing attendance pressure, the initiative freed up an estimated 156 bed days.
The HSE says it proved hugely successful, with a real and positive impact for patients – and highlights the importance of more pathways of care.
The post HSE claims success in pilot “emergency department avoidance programme” at UHG appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
City soccer match between Travellers and migrants to celebrate diversity and community
A soccer match will take place in the city this week between Travellers and migrants to celebrate...
Two Galway businesses claim top honours at Dealership Awards
Two Galway businesses have claimed top honours at the CarsIreland Dealership Awards 2024. The reg...
Plan to determine timeline for UHG development projects delayed until October
A plan which will determine timelines for different UHG campus development projects has been dela...
Gardaí investigate criminal damage to houses in Castlepark and Doughiska
Gardaí are investigating criminal damage to houses in Castlepark and Doughiska. The incidents bot...
Water outages in Bushypark and Cloonacauneen, Castlegar due to separate burst watermains
Residents and businesses in two areas of Galway are experiencing water outages today due to two s...
Refusal for new car showroom in Oranmore
County planners have refused permission for a new car showroom in Oranmore. Sean Fleming Motors i...
ATU Galway planning major new STEM facility at Dublin Road campus
ATU Galway is planning to construct a major new STEM facility at its Dublin Road Campus. It’...
Claim City Council hasn’t “done homework” on impact of school travel on city traffic
Galway City Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland haven’t “done their homework...
Funding for two Galway projects under Disability and Participation Awareness Fund
Funding has been allocated to two Galway projects under the Disability and Participation Awarenes...