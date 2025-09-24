  • Services

Services

HSE boss denies staff being "scapegoated" at Portiuncula Hospital

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

HSE boss denies staff being "scapegoated" at Portiuncula Hospital
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The head of the HSE has denied claims that staff at Portiuncula Hospital are being “scapegoated”.

The Oireachtas Health Committee has this afternoon heard of local unrest over the decision to transfer complex high-risk pregnancies to UHG.

That decision was made amid 12 ongoing reviews into cases where babies were deprived of oxygen or stillborn.

It brings the number of reviews ordered since 2008 to several dozen.

And HSE Chief Bernard Gloster told the Oireachtas Health Committee the safety of women and babies is the driving force behind the decision to move high-risk pregnancies.

More like this:
no_space
County Council defends record on hedgecutting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has moved to defend its record ...

no_space
Man charged in relation to criminal damage at retail premises on the Tuam Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his fifties has been charged in connection w...

no_space
Catherine Connolly officially on ballot for Presidential election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLast updated 10.00 24/09/2025 Three candidates have n...

no_space
Connemara's Kylemore Abbey worth 91.5 million euro to the Galway-Mayo area

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnemara's Kylemore Abbey is worth 91.5 million euro...

no_space
Bus commuters in Conamara region need greater shelter

A MORE expansive roll-out of bus shelters across the Conamara region was called for by local coun...

no_space
House prices still on the rise across Galway

Sale prices for homes throughout the county and country have continued their upward trajectory in...

no_space
Conamara schools flock for inclusion on Safe Routes expansion

A TOTAL of 13 schools across Conamara have made applications to be included in the Safe Routes to...

no_space
Permission refused for service station off N83 at Knockdoe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for a significant service station development o...

no_space
House commencements plummet in Galway during August

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHouse commencements in Galway plummeted during the mo...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up