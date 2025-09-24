HSE boss denies staff being "scapegoated" at Portiuncula Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The head of the HSE has denied claims that staff at Portiuncula Hospital are being “scapegoated”.

The Oireachtas Health Committee has this afternoon heard of local unrest over the decision to transfer complex high-risk pregnancies to UHG.

That decision was made amid 12 ongoing reviews into cases where babies were deprived of oxygen or stillborn.

It brings the number of reviews ordered since 2008 to several dozen.

And HSE Chief Bernard Gloster told the Oireachtas Health Committee the safety of women and babies is the driving force behind the decision to move high-risk pregnancies.