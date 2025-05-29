HSE announces major expansion of cardiac rehabilitation services in West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has announced the major expansion of cardiac rehabilitation services in the Western region.

It’s part of the National Cardiovascular Plan 2025 – and it covers the Galway-Roscommon and Mayo Regional Health Areas.

Cardiac rehabilitation is life-saving treatment for patients recovering from cardiovascular events, like heart attack or stroke.

But it also aims to improve patients quality of life and reduce the risk of future hospital admissions.

This latest announcement in cardiac rehabilitation services in the West translates to funding for 13 new full-time positions across the region.

They’ll span a range of disciplines, including nursing, physiotherapy, dietetics, and psychology.

The HSE says this is critical in ensuring reduced waiting times, improved patient access, and much better long term health outcomes.