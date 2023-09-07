HSE agrees to install barrier at back of Merlin Park to tackle rat-running

Galway bay fm newsroom- The HSE has agreed to install an access barrier at the back of Merlin Park Hospital to tackle rat-running.

A meeting took place this afternoon between HSE management, staff representatives, and local residents.

It had previously been agreed that the back gate would close for a month – but that move was deemed unfair by staff working at the campus.

It’s now been agreed that an access barrier for staff is the best solution.

Councillor Alan Cheevers also attended today’s meeting and I spoke to him afterwards.