HSE advancing plans for Primary Care Centre in Headford

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE is advancing plans for a Primary Care Centre in Headford.

It’s now seeking a final site for the project – with the application process expected to take up to eight weeks.

It’s not known how many sites have qualified, but the HSE says there have been multiple expressions of interest.

Once applications have closed, it expects evaluations will take up to a further ten weeks before a preferred bidder is chosen.

Councillor Andrew Reddington said this will be an important addition to Headford.