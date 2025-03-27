HSE admits Galway ambulances now must travel as far as Cork for repair

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s ambulance fleet now has to go as far as Cork to be repaired, a meeting has heard this week.

At the HSE Health Forum this week, Councillor Shane Forde asked how an earth this situation has come to pass.

He was informed that the Mercedes Sprinter based vehicles can only be repaired at authorised dealers – and one cannot be found in Galway at the moment.

This means that ambulances with mechanical problems have to travel to Sligo, Cork, Offaly and Limerick.

Councillor Forde says this is an absurd situation in a county the size of Galway.