HSA investigation following fatal farm accident in Headford area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health and Safety Authority is investigating following a fatal farm accident in Headford.
The incident took place at a farm in the Curracuggeen area yesterday afternoon (16th).
It’s understood the 54 year old woman was tending to cattle in a field when she was injured.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to UHG.
