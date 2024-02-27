HPE Galway names National Breast Cancer Research Institute as their charity of the year

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Galway has named NCBRI, the National Breast Cancer Research Institute as its charity of the year.

NBCRI is located at Lambe Institute in the University of Galway, and is dedicated to improving breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.





HPE Galway’s Charity Of The Year program has raised over €700,000 for charities in the past 8 years.

