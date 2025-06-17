How do Irish people feel about News and where do they get it from?

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local radio and newspapers are the most trusted sources of news, according to a survey, which was launched in Galway city’s Portershed today

A Digital News Report by news agency Reuters, published by media regulator Coimisiún na Meán today, found 72 per cent of people say local radio and RTÉ are the most trusted brands.

Local newspapers follow closely behind at 71 per cent.

Bernadette Prendergast went along to the launch this afternoon and spoke to Rónán Ó Domhnaill, Media Development Commissioner about how Irish people feel about News and where do they get it from