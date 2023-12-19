Housing starts in Galway city up almost 147% on last year
A new report has found housing starts in Galway city for the first eleven months of this year are up almost 147%
Commencement notices have been issued for 237 homes in the city this year – that’s compared to just 96 this time last year.
Across the country, over 32 thousand units set to be constructed next year, but there’s a warning prices could increase further as construction costs are up by almost a quarter.
BPFI Chief Brian Hayes says we are starting to finally get the units ready for a market that desperately needs them:
