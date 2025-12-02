Housing plan falls well short of the mark

Conradh na Gaeilge has claimed the Government’s new housing plan was not adequate to tackle the accommodation crisis in the Conamara Gaeltacht.

The Irish language group welcomed some aspects of Housing Minister James Browne’s new plan ‘Delivering Homes, Building Communities’ but claimed it “falls far short of what is needed to tackle the Gaeltacht housing crisis”.

The plan has set a target of 300,000 new homes by 2030, but it has dropped annual targets.

The new plan made two references to Galway, including that two rail projects in the National Development Plan will help to deliver hundreds of new homes within five years.

“The redevelopment of Ceannt and Oranmore stations in Galway will enable the delivery of approximately 2,000 units,” the document said.

It added that a new Galway report will be published soon on the opportunities presented by Transport Orientated Development for the delivery of new sustainable communities with potential for large-scale housing delivery.

Conradh na Gaeilge welcomed the plan’s proposal to explore the potential for Údarás na Gaeltachta to work with Uisce Éireann and local authorities including Galway County Council to provide supports for building homes for the Irish-speaking community.

But it said the overall approach “remains slow, limited, and lacking in ambition”.

“For the first time ever, we see the State formally acknowledging that access to a mix of suitable housing is a basic requirement for the Gaeltacht to be sustainable,” said President of Conradh na Gaeilge, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin.

“That is a significant step. However, recognition alone will not solve the housing crisis. If families cannot build or buy homes in their own areas, the Gaeltacht cannot survive.

“And without the Gaeltacht, there is no future for the Irish language as a community language,” he added.

This was echoed by General Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian de Spáinn.

“It is positive that the Government has included the Gaeltacht in its national housing plan, but it is disappointing to see how few practical measures are included and the lack of urgency in acting on them,” he said.

Mr de Spáinn said Gaeltacht planning guidelines promised in 2021 have been delayed until 2027; and there were no targets for the number of homes to be provide the Gaeltacht.

The plan also did not give new powers to Údarás na Gaeltachta to purchase land to provide housing-related services.

“Conradh na Gaeilge, together with the advocacy groups Tinteán and Bánú, will continue to campaign for fairness and for a real solution to the Gaeltacht housing emergency,” he added.

Pictured: President of Conradh na Gaeilge, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin.