Housing Minister to visit site of first cost rental housing scheme in Galway city
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will be in Galway city this morning for two significant projects.
He will visit the site on the Old Monivea Road at which the city’s first cost rental homes will be built.
Construction of 102 homes will begin this week in Ballybane, with 28 of them cost rental, 41 social housing unites and 33 homes for the elderly, homeless people and those with a disability
Before that, Minister O’Brien will visit Ceannt Station, to see the plans and progress on the €20m revelopment of the train station.
The project, due to be completed in 2026, will allow for three extra platforms, a new entrance, a new roof, along with a number of other renovations.
