Housing Minister to visit Ceannt Station as €20m redevelopment works underway

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will visit Ceannt Station in Galway on Monday ahead of €20m redevelopment works.

Works on the project are in the early stages, with the bulk of it set to be completed by the middle of 2026.





The project will allow for three extra platforms, a new entrance, a new roof, along with a number of other renovations.

Minister O’Brien will be joined at the station on Monday morning by Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton and Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare

