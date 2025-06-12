Housing Minister to open redeveloped Threshold city office

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Minister for Housing James Browne will be in Galway tomorrow (Friday) to open Threshold’s newly renovated regional office.

The revamped office will serve as the central hub for Threshold’s service team, providing more capacity for appointments with advisors.

It comes as housing and rent has dominate headlines, with the Government deciding to extend Rent Pressure Zones to the whole country.

The official opening of the Threshold office on Prospect Hill will take place tomorrow from 9:30AM.