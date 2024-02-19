  • Services

Services

Housing Minister says city’s first-ever cost-rental homes to be completed within 18 months

Published:

Housing Minister says city’s first-ever cost-rental homes to be completed within 18 months
Share story:

The Housing Minister expects Galway city’s first-ever development of cost rental homes to be completed within 18 months

Darragh O’Brien has been visiting a number of substantial projects in the city today, including the site which will host those homes on Old Monivea Road.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Up to 30 of the 102 homes to be construction at the Clai Mór development will be cost rental homes.

Speaking in the city, Minister O’Brien outlined a few other housing projects planned for Galway:

 

The post Housing Minister says city’s first-ever cost-rental homes to be completed within 18 months appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
South Connemara Gaeltacht group meeting with Darragh O’Brien to discuss housing issues

A young Gaeltacht group based in South Connemara will be voicing their concerns directly with the...

no_space
Údarás na Gaeltachta seeks mentors for new EU funded support for tourism SMEs

Údarás na Gaeltachta has been appointed lead partner on a new EU-funded project aimed at building...

no_space
Housing Minister visits Ceannt Station hailing the 70 million euro redevelopment as a significant investment in public transport for Galway city

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has hailed the Ceannt Station redevelopment, worth 70 mill...

no_space
UHG country’s second most overcrowded hospital today

University Hospital Galway is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital today. 57 peop...

no_space
Chris MacManus selected to contest European Elections in this constituency

MEP Chris MacManus has been selected to contest the European Parliament election for Sinn Féin in...

no_space
Minister Roderic O’ Gorman to address public referendum event at University of Galway

Minister Roderic O’ Gorman is set to address a public referendum event at University of Gal...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of creche expansion in Knocknacarra

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the approval of a significant creche expansi...

no_space
Housing Minister to visit site of first cost rental housing scheme in Galway city

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will be in Galway city this morning for two significant pr...

no_space
ATU staff told not to help Gardaí without prior permission

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has told its staff not to co-operate with Garda inquiries...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up