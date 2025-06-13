  • Services

Housing Minister officially opens newly renovated Threshold office in city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Minister for Housing James Browne is having very busy day around Galway city and county today.

He started the day by officially cutting the ribbon on Threshold’s newly renovated office on Prospect Hill in the city.

He’s also meeting with the Residential Tenancies Board, Simon Community, and Gaeltacht housing groups in Connemara.

Along with that, he is opening Galway’s first cost rental development, which has delivered 73 homes at Claí Mór on the Old Monivea Road.

Sarah Slevin attended the opening at Threshold today to speak to those involved, and she also asked the Housing Minister about some of his other appointments today:

 

 

 

