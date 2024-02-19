Housing Minister confirms transfer of 3 acre Harbour site with potential for more than 1000 homes to the Land Development Agency

The Housing Minister has wrapped up a busy day in Galway, visiting major projects right across the city.

Darragh O’Brien was briefed on the redevelopment of Ceannt Station, while also receiving updates on numerous housing developments.





These included Minister’s O’Brien’s formal announcement of the transfer of the 3 acre Harbour site with potential for more than 250 homes to the Land Development Agency – they will be mainly affordable apartments.

Sarah Slevin brings us this report on the Minister’s engagements across the city.

