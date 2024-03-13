Housing expert to run as Soc Dems European candidate in this area
The Social Democrats has selected housing expert Rory Hearne as its candidate for this area in the European elections.
Rory is Associate Professor in Social Policy at Maynooth University and Author of the best-selling book, ‘Gaffs’, which sets out a roadmap to solving the housing crisis.
Rory said “As an MEP, I want to stand up for the generation locked out by bringing the housing crisis to the top of the political agenda in Europe, and by using my role to put pressure on the Irish Government to implement the solutions and bring about a fairer future for us all.”
Party leader Holly Cairnes says he is a ‘highly respected housing campaigner’, and would serve as a strong voice in Europe if elected as an MEP for Midlands North West:
“While there is a lot Europe could do, we need strong voices like Rory’s to make it a reality. I have no doubt that, if elected, he will stand up to corporate interests and campaign for the change we need to see in Ireland.”
