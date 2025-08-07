Housing body delivered 23 new social and Cost Rental homes in Galway last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Housing body Clúid delivered 23 new social and Cost Rental homes in Galway last year.

The independent, not-for-profit housing association delivered 1,525 new homes nationally according to its annual report.

This marks Clúid’s most successful year, in terms of delivery of new homes, in its 30-year history.

It provides high quality, affordable rented homes to people in housing need in partnership with local authorities

727 homes in Galway are currently in the management of Clúid