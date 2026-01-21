Housing action group accuses local authority of neglecting Gaeltacht tenants in Conamara

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
The Gaeltacht Housing Action Group BÁNÚ has accused Galway County Council of failing to properly maintain its stock of social housing in Conamara, of neglecting its tenants over the years and of effectively enticing families with children at local schools to move out of Irish speaking communities.
In a statement, BÁNÚ says that the County Council is neglecting its obligations as a landlord to properly maintain its houses in Leitir Mealláin and An Cheathrú Rua – and it has accused the local authority of doing ‘irreparable damage’ to the Gaeltacht, and the prospects for Irish as the community language.
The Chairperson of BÁNÚ, Donncha Ó hÉallaithe said he visited the houses in Garraí na Coirce, Leitir Mealláin with Councillor Michael Leainde.
And he told Raidio na Gaeltachta he was astounded to find that tenants – some of them old and not in great health – living for years with draughty windows and doors; with inaccessible Velux windows that cannot be opened or closed; with leaking radiators in some houses.
And he claimed that Galway County Council was refusing to sort the problems out.
“Dá mbeadh Comhairle Chontae na Gaillimhe ina thiarna talún príobháideach bheadh sé os comhair na cúirte mar gheall ar an droch bhail ina bhfuil na tithe, 16 acu, fágtha gan chothabháil ná deisiúchán i Leitir Mealláin” a dúirt sé.
He also claimed that Galway County Council is at bottom of the table, when it comes to the provision of Local Authority houses.
He cited the 2024 Report of the Housing Commission, which showed that in 2021 Galway County Council had only 14 Local Authority dwellings per 1000 people, half the national average.
It has no provision under its existing Housing Plan for the county to provide any social housing in the large Gaeltacht area, stretching from Na Forbacha along the Coast Road to Carna, a Gaeltacht area with a population of 12,000 people.
Instead of providing adequate social housing and properly maintaining the few houses it has in the Gaeltacht, BÁNÚ said that the County Council is moving people from their Irish speaking communities to Bearna, Moycullen, Oughterard and Clifden – thereby damaging the prospects of Irish as the everyday language in the Conamara Gaeltacht.
In its statement, BÁNÚ says that the housing crisis in the Gaeltacht was exacerbated by the failure of Galway County Council to supply any new houses in the Conamara Gaeltacht over the last 15 years, despite having a considerable landbank in the Gaeltacht.
BÁNÚ representatives have now sent a letter to the new Director of Housing in Galway County Council, Damien Mitchell, seeking an urgent meeting to propose possible solutions to the housing crisis in the Gaeltacht – and, in particular, to discuss the maintenance of the existing County Council’s housing stock in Leitir Mealláin and An Cheathrú Rua.
Pictured: Garraí na Coirce, the social housing estate in Leitir Mealláin, which tenants claim is not being properly maintained.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Minister hikes up pressure on UHG
Political pressure was piled on management of University Hospital Galway (UHG) last week as surge...
TedFest all set for another outing
The organisers of TedFest, the annual festival celebrating the iconic television series Father Te...
Broadcaster wants action over AI-generated porn
Broadcaster and former election candidate Gráinne Seoige has called for urgent action to address ...
New University of Galway Library named after medical graduate murdered weeks after completing studies
The new €80m library at the University of Galway is to be named in honour of a student who was mu...
Staffing issues in Galway’s disability sector
Just over one in every ten posts in Galway’s Children’s Disability Network Teams (CDNT) are vacan...
Councillors told initial proposals for Dunmore withdrawn because of plan’s ‘limited scope’
A masterplan is to be drawn up for the Dunmore Bridge Street regeneration project after the ‘limi...
Galway County Council accused of failing bullied teenager
Galway County Council has been accused of failing a teenager being subjected to daily bullying an...
Galway volunteers head to Ethiopia for latest phase of orphanage refurbishment
The commitment of a small but incredibly dedicated group of Galway volunteers to making life bett...
Galway Cathedral Novena aims to explore hope, healing and everyday faith
Galway Cathedral this week announced the schedule for its annual Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual ...